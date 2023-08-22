Watch Ryan Gosling rehearse ‘I’m Just Ken’ in ‘Barbie’ behind-the-scenes video

A behind-the-scenes video from Barbie has been released featuring Ryan Gosling performing ‘I’m Just Ken’ – check out the clip below.

In the video, unseen footage from filming on Greta Gerwig’s fantasy comedy is spliced between Gosling’s performance – charting the track’s translation to the screen.

Along with Gosling’s co-stars Simu Liu and Ncuti Gatwa, the video features clips from the recording of ‘I’m Just Ken’, including writers Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt in the studio, and Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash who plays on the song.

Check out the behind-the-scenes footage below.

Since it was released last month, Barbie has become the second highest-grossing movie of the year so far. It was only recently knocked off the US box office number one spot by Blue Beetle, after it spent four weeks at the top.

Earlier this month, Barbie surpassed Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight to become the highest-grossing film in Warner Bros. history.

Starring Margot Robbie, Barbie released on the same day as Nolan’s latest film Oppenheimer, creating the “Barbenheimer” phenomena which boosted the success of both films at the box office.

Alongside ‘I’m Just Ken’, the film’s soundtrack features contributions from the likes of Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Dua Lipa, Nicki Minaj, Sam Smith and Charli XCX.

In a four-star review, NME wrote: “What follows is a nuanced, rose-tinted comedy adventure, set to a stonking pop soundtrack featuring Lizzo and Billie Eilish, that somehow lives up to the immense hype. To borrow a pun from Ken’s coolest jacket (out of a long lineup), Barbie is more than ‘kenough’.”