Ryan Gosling’s bemused reaction to ‘I’m Just Ken’ winning Critics Choice Award has gone viral

Ryan Gosling’s bemused reaction to ‘I’m Just Ken’ winning ‘Best Original Song’ at last night’s (January 15) Critics Choice Award has gone viral – check out some of the reaction below.

The song, which appeared in last year’s summer blockbuster hit Barbie and is sung by Gosling, won ahead of entries from the likes of Dua Lipa and Billie Eilish.

Songwriters Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt paid tribute to Gosling as they accepted the award.

Ronson said: “Ryan Gosling, this is just as much your award as ours: You made the audience fall in love with this song with your…performance.

“…If there is anything about writing a song, there is no just Ken it’s Barbie and Ken, so Margot [Robbie], thank you, and you put this whole thing together.”

On hearing the song had won, Gosling’s deadpan, bemused reaction led to a host of memes being shared on social media. “Baby wake up a new reaction video from Ryan Gosling,” wrote one X, formerly Twitter, user wrote while another added: “Ryan Gosling’s reaction to winning an award with Im Just Ken, made my whole week.”

Check out some more of the reaction on social media to the moment below:

baby wake up a new reaction video from ryan gosling just dropped pic.twitter.com/kQ7aJbBjyh — vanessa 🛸 (@drypetis) January 15, 2024

Ryan Gosling realizing he might just have to perform “I’m just Ken” at the Oscars

pic.twitter.com/AT7khUBwup — Zero (@zerowontmiss) January 15, 2024

Ryan Gosling's reaction to winning an award with Im Just Ken, made my whole week pic.twitter.com/nd4IsIRaO5 — pata 🇵🇸 (@coliedexel) January 15, 2024

ryan gosling's recent award show reactions are everything pic.twitter.com/ZQOEySSf3s — aloe (@murdockskeery) January 15, 2024

Elsewhere, the Critics Choice Awards saw Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer dominating the evening.

The Cillian Murphy-starring film about the father of the atomic bomb took away eight awards on the night including Best Director and Best Picture. Murphy was expected to take home Best Actor, but lost out to Paul Giamatti, who won Best Actor for his turn in The Holdovers in one of the biggest upsets of the evening.

Barbie followed behind with six wins, including Best Comedy and Best Song (‘I’m Just Ken’). The Best Actress award went to Emma Stone for her performance in Poor Things.

On the television side of the awards, The Bear continued to do well in awards season – much like the Golden Globes last week, taking home four awards alongside Beef, while Succession took home three awards.

Chelsea Handler hosted the ceremony, which also saw Harrison Ford accept the career achievement award, while America Ferrera was awarded the SeeHer Award.

View the full list of winners at the Critics Choice Awards here.