Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney complete takeover of Wrexham AFC

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have finally completed the takeover of Wrexham AFC.

The Deadpool star and the It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia creator and actor’s bid to buy the club was approved by Wrexham’s Supporters Trust Board in November.

Last week, it was formally approved by the Financial Conduct Authority. Now they have officially taken 100 per cent control of the Welsh club from the Wrexham Supporters Trust (WST), months after the bid was approved by fans.

The WST said that the new owners have made the funds available to the club immediately and add that “first-team player identification will be a priority”, reports Sky News.

Money will also go towards enhancing the women’s programme, community projects and improvements at the club’s Racehorse Ground.

A statement from Reynolds and McElhenney said: “It is a special day for the two of us to become the latest stewards in the long and storied history of Wrexham AFC.

DONE DEAL | Wrexham AFC confirm the sale of the club to RR McReynolds. 🔴⚪ #WxmAFC — Wrexham AFC (@Wrexham_AFC) February 9, 2021

The @Wrexham_AFC handover is complete! We’re toasting with a limited-edition bottle of @AviationGin and I am rebranding as Wrob. Both of which I am apparently legally obligated to do as I've been informed Ryan now owns my life rights. My lawyer is currently looking into it. pic.twitter.com/f4fdpJtlIq — Wrob McElhenney (@RMcElhenney) February 9, 2021

“Together with the players, the staff, the fans and the local community, we can now pursue our goal to grow the team and return it to the EFL in front of increased attendances, and in an improved stadium, while making a positive difference to the wider community in Wrexham.

“Wrexham AFC is only in a position to thrive because of the incredible efforts of the Wrexham Supporters Trust. Their members are a fitting reflection of the integrity and spirit of the town and they will always have an important role at the club.”

The Wrexham Supporters Trust Board formally voted to approve McElhenney and Reynolds’ takeover in November, with an overwhelming 98.6% of members approving it – only 26 of the 2,000 members voted against, while nine abstained.

In their original bid, the pair stressed that they would protect the heritage of the club, as well as reinforcing Wrexham as a “leading force for community good in the town” and retaining and enhancing the club’s reputation as “inclusive and forward-thinking”.

Filming has already begun on a documentary about Reynolds and McElhenney’s Wrexham takeover.

Recently, McElhenney donated £6,000 to a Wrexham fan with cerebral palsy to help him adapt his home to help with his disability. The pair also donated money to the club last month so the team could be strengthened with new signings in the January transfer window, despite the takeover not yet being complete.