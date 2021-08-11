Ryan Reynolds discusses Alex Trebek’s ‘Free Guy’ cameo

Ryan Reynolds has opened up about the late Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek’s cameo in Free Guy.

The actor and producer recently spoke to E! News about Trebek’s appearance, which was planned and filmed before he passed away in November 2020.

“We shot that separately, actually after the film had been completely done and dusted and completed,” Reynolds told E!. “Alex was kind enough to jump in and do this little cameo for us. I was just so blown away by how sweet he was to do that.”

Reynolds then spoke about his newfound friendship with Trebek in the months leading up to his death.

“Even right up before shortly before he passed away, I talked to him on the phone about a charity initiative he was trying to launch,” Reynolds said. “This guy was really made of good stuff right until the end. Having him in the movie is certainly bittersweet, that’s for sure.”

On Trebek’s ultimate impact on Free Guy, Ryan Reynolds added: “I would say it’s probably my favourite movie I’ve ever done, mostly because I grew up watching Amblin movies about wish fulfilment.

“I just feel like the last few years have been so hard on so many people, not just in this country but all over the world. It’s great working on and being a part of a movie that is just this unabashed ball of joy.”

In a four-star review of Free Guy, NME wrote: “Free Guy gets a bit sentimental at the finish, but by then this tremendously likeable film has probably earned its side order of cheese.

“Where so many Hollywood blockbusters feel like less than the sum of their parts, this one is so well executed that it ends up exceeding expectations – kind of like Guy himself.”