Ryan Reynolds sings song about how to pronounce Rob McElhenney’s surname for his birthday

Ryan Reynolds has wished his Wrexham AFC co-owner Rob McElhenney a happy birthday by performing a song about how to pronounce his surname.

Reynolds brought on board a number of actors and Wrexham fans, locals and club staff to join in with the song to mark the It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia actor’s birthday on April 14.

“Pronouncing all those Ns and Es and Hs can perplex ‘em,” sings Reynolds who brought on board “all your mates in Wrexham”.

“First it’s Mackle like a tackle when we taken ’em to the ground/ Then Henney like the penny that he’s in for with the pound.”

“You’ll probably fuck it up but give it a try.”

Check out the song below:

The Deadpool actor also encouraged Wrexham fans to chant the song at matches: “Would be a real shame if this became a @wrexham_afc Racecourse chant.”

Earlier this week, Reynolds and McElhenney were awarded the Freedom of Wrexham for their work with the football club, which is the oldest in the world.

Reynolds said at the event: “I think back to that first moment. We were on Zoom speaking to the Wrexham Supporters’ Trust and I don’t think I have ever been as nervy as I was in that exact moment. “I’m so touched I get to be a part of this story.”

McElhenney and Reynolds took over the club in February 2021. The story of the actors becoming co-owners of the North Wales team was the subject of a Disney+ docuseries, Welcome To Wrexham, which came to the streamer in August.

Last month, Reynolds and McElhenney announced in celebration of St David’s Day that Kings Of Leon would be performing two shows at the Racecourse Ground over the late May Bank Holiday weekend. They also confirmed that Wrexham comedy band The Declan Swans would be supporting.