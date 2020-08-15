Ryan Reynolds trolls fans with fake streaming service that features just one movie

Ryan Reynolds has trolled fans by launching a fake streaming service that features just one movie.

The 6 Underground and Deadpool actor took to Twitter on Wednesday (August 12) to share news of a new online movie hub he called Mint Mobile +.

“Every tech company needs a streaming service. So… introducing Mint Mobile +. The world’s most affordable streaming service!” he tweeted.

An ad featuring a montage from his 2003 film Foolproof accompanied the announcement, which was the only upload users could stream. “Binge over 80 minutes of Ryan Reynolds,” the fake commercial informed viewers.

Two minutes after posting the ad for his new streaming service, he tweeted: “Two minutes after launch and our crack data team has already determined Mint Mobile + should probably be shut down by the weekend. We’ll go back to focusing on premium wireless…”

Two minutes after launch and our crack data team has already determined Mint Mobile + should probably be shut down by the weekend. We’ll go back to focusing on premium wireless… — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 12, 2020

