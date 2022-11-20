Ryan Reynolds wrote a Christmas ‘Deadpool’ movie

Ryan Reynolds has revealed that he wrote a Christmas Deadpool movie alongside Deadpool writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick.

Speaking to The Big Issue about his new musical Christmas comedy Spirited, Reynolds said “I would love to see a song and dance number in a Deadpool movie,” before revealing that “four years ago, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick and I wrote a Christmas movie starring Deadpool.”

He went on to say the film “got lost in the shuffle of Disney acquiring Fox and it never got made. Maybe one day we’ll get to make that movie. It’s not a musical, but it’s a full Deadpool Christmas movie.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Reynolds praised his Spirited co-star Will Ferrell. “He is somebody that has contributed more to the comedic lexicon of society than almost any other comedic performer. He’s somebody I’ve quite literally idolised for my entire working life.”

Spirited is a musical retelling of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol and is available to watch on Apple TV+ now.

Reynolds also said he spoke to Deadpool 3 co-star Hugh Jackman about starring in a musical.

“Hugh and I were having coffee one day and he reminded me of something that is so vital with almost anything that you’re doing in the arts. He said, ‘Just remember to enjoy it, because if you’re enjoying it, we’ll enjoy it.’”

“That was something that I constantly reminded myself (doing Spirited),” continued Reynolds. “Even when I felt so out of my depth, which was almost every day, I kept reminding myself that this is an opportunity of a lifetime. And it actually extended well beyond this project into other aspects of my life. So that was pretty good advice.”

Jackman is set to return as Wolverine in Deadpool 3, which is due September 24, 2024.

Back in June, Deadpool 3 writers Wernick and Reese assured fans that the R-rated franchise won’t be “Disneyfied”, following Disney‘s acquisition of 20th Century Fox.