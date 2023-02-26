Sacha Baron Cohen “attacked” in bizarre award show skit

Footage has emerged of Sacha Baron Cohen being “attacked” while presenting at the Producers Guild of America Awards on Saturday night (February 25).

Baron Cohen took to the stage to present the Darryl F Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer Of Theatrical Motion Pictures to the makers of Everything Everywhere All At Once when a masked man seemingly attacked him (via the Independent).

The would-be assailant ran onto the stage screaming and brandishing a fake knife, before Baron Cohen threw a couple of stage punches and performed a few wrestling moves as the audience laughed.

The attacker then held up a styrofoam plank for Baron Cohen to punch through, before he was strangled.

Baron Cohen then removed the stage invader’s mask. “That was my brother,” he announced to the room before breaking down in tears and revealing that his brother had the nuclear codes in his jacket pocket. “At least her majesty can sleep well tonight,” he added as he returned to the podium.

Check out the bizarre incident below.

Sacha Baron Cohen presenting the final award of the night… #PGAAWARDS pic.twitter.com/5q71tINics — Clayton Davis – Stand with 🇺🇦 (@ByClaytonDavis) February 26, 2023

This isn’t Baron Cohen’s first award show prank. At the 2012 Academy Awards, Baron Cohen spilled what he claimed was Kim Jong Il’s ashes over red-carpet host Ryan Seacrest. Meanwhil,e at the 2013 BAFTA Los Angeles Britannia Awards, he appeared to push an elderly woman in a wheelchair off the stage.

At the 2009 MTV Awards, Baron Cohen (in character as Bruno) fell on Eminem who subsequently stormed out of the ceremony.

In December, Baron Cohen revived Borat to make a speech at the Kennedy Center Honours that took aim at former US President Donald Trump and Kanye West.