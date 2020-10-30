Sacha Baron Cohen donates £77,000 to community of ‘Borat’ prank victim

Sacha Baron Cohen has donated $100,000 (£77,000) to the community of a woman who was pranked in the new Borat movie.

Jeanise Jones, 62, said earlier this week (October 27) she felt “betrayed” by the filmmaker because she wasn’t told she would be in the movie. Instead, Jones claimed she was led to believe she was participating in a real documentary about a teen being groomed to marry a rich man.

The new movie sees Cohen revive his bumbling Kazakh journalist character Borat Sagdiye, who returns to America to marry off his teen daughter Tutar, played by 24-year-old Bulgarian actress Maria Bakalova. Jones is seen in the film “babysitting” Tutar, but said she was “concerned” for what would happen to the woman.

“We were up there praying for her and asking God to help her and we were doing what we thought was the Christian thing to do,” Jones said.

Now Cohen has donated the big sum of money to her community in Oklahoma to help with shelter and food following an ice storm in the area earlier this week. It will be distributed by the local Ebenezer Baptist Church.

Speaking to People, the church’s Reverend Scobey said: “I was blown away but not surprised because I was told about what type of heart this man has. Maybe it’s a little risque, some of the things in the movie, but he has a good heart.”

He added that Jones, who recently lost her job due to the coronavirus pandemic, was the “moral compass of the movie”.

Yesterday (October 29), it was reported that a fundraiser started by Scobey to raise money for Jones had reached over £60,000.