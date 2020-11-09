Sacha Baron Cohen pulls job offer to Donald Trump after his election defeat

Sacha Baron Cohen has taken aim at Donald Trump following his election defeat, joking that he has pulled a fake job he offered the president.

The Borat star mockingly offered Trump employment last month after the president branded him “a creep” following Rudy Giuliani’s appearance in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.

“I’m always looking for people to play racist buffoons, and you’ll need a job after Jan. 20. Let’s talk!” he wrote.

Following his election defeat, Baron Cohen immediately followed up his previous comment by deriding Trump.

“Donald-you’re out of work and I know I offered you a job. But your performance this past week was tragic and sad. Offer rescinded,” he wrote.

He also took aim at Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who has been criticised for working with Trump in recent years, adding: “One down. One to go.”

It comes after Trump commented on Giuliani’s appearance in a controversial scene with actress Maria Bakalova in the recent Borat sequel, who plays the comic’s daughter.

The former New York City mayor was filmed in an allegedly inappropriate position before Baron Cohen’s character barged in on them to end the interview. Giuliani called the scene a “complete fabrication”.

Addressing the moment directly, Trump told reporters at the time: “That’s a phony guy. And I don’t find him funny. To me, he was a creep.”

He also addressed the moment Baron Cohen pranked him as Ali G back in 2003. “Years ago, you know, he tried to scam me. And I was the only one who said ‘no way.’”