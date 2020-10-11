Sacha Baron Cohen says he was fortunate to escape gun-rights rally ‘Borat’ stunt in one piece

Sacha Baron Cohen has shared details about one of the stunts set to appear in his upcoming Borat sequel, saying he was fortunate to escape in one piece.

Back in June, the comic actor, who is known for pulling elaborate pranks, was spotted crashing an event in Washington organised by far-right group the Three Percenters, billed as ‘March for Our Rights 3’.

Cohen has since confirmed that the prank was filmed as part of his upcoming new movie, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery Of Prodigious Bribe To American Regime For Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan.

Advertisement

Penning an opinion piece for Time titled “We Must Save Democracy From Conspiracies”, Cohen shared his thoughts on the upcoming US presidential election and revealed some details from his rally stunt.

“While filming my latest Borat film, I showed up as a right-wing singer at a gun-rights rally in Washington State,” he began. “When organisers finally stormed the stage, I rushed to a nearby get-away vehicle. An angry crowd blocked our way and started pounding on the vehicle with their fists.”

He continued: “Under my overalls, I was wearing a bulletproof vest, but it felt inadequate with some people outside toting semiautomatic weapons. When someone ripped open the door to drag me out, I used my entire body weight to pull the door back shut until our vehicle maneuvered free.”

“I was fortunate to make it out in one piece,” he concluded, adding that “the next few weeks [in the run up to the US election] will determine whether America will be so lucky.”

Elsewhere in the piece, Cohen revisited the time he posed as an ultimate fighter in a cage match with a fake ex-boyfriend which triggered a near riot, writing that he’s more scared for the survival of democracy now than he was during the staged fight.

Advertisement

“In Arkansas, I posed as an ultimate fighter at a cage match and challenged anyone in the audience to take me on,” he wrote. “When my fake ex-boyfriend volunteered, we engaged in some heavy petting, triggering a near riot.”

He continued: “The crowd – including some recently paroled prisoners with swastika tattoos – erupted in homophobic slurs and started hurling metal chairs at us. Had I not ducked into a trapdoor and out an escape tunnel, I think the crowd would have beaten me senseless.”

“Moments like that are frightening. Today, though, I’m truly terrified – for the survival of democracy itself.”

Cohen’s Borat Subsequent Moviefilm will be released on Amazon Prime Video on October 23 – you can watch the trailer here.

Plot details for the sequel, obtained by The Film Stage, read: “Trump and Epstein’s relationship, as well as the coronavirus, all figure into the main narrative with cameos from Mike Pence, Rudy Giuliani, and more best left unspoiled.

“We’ve also learned that one of the yet-to-be-revealed cameos could potentially derail a political career, and we imagine some backlash and lawsuits will follow.”