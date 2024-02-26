‘Saltburn’ fans are trespassing at the Cattons’ real-life stately home – and the owner is upset

Saltburn fans have been trespassing the real-life location where the film was shot, which has led the owner to start patrols on the grounds.

Charles Stopford Sackville, who owns Drayton House, revealed in a new interview that his home has attracted huge attention on social media since the Emerald Fennell film was released last year, despite the house not being open to the public.

These include TikToks of fans dancing to Sophie Ellis-Bextor‘s ‘Murder On The Dancefloor’, which features in the film’s famous final scene as Barry Keoghan’s character dances around the house naked.

Advertisement

“I never envisaged the amount of interest there would be,” Stopford Sackville told the Mail on Sunday. “It’s quite weird. I don’t take it as flattering.

“How would you feel if people were taking pictures outside your house? I’d prefer the interest to blow over but I can’t make it blow over.”

He went on to reveal that “more than 50” trespassers have strayed off the public footpath that runs through the estate, leading to patrols being enforced. “Most people are fairly good, but some get a bit inquisitive, let’s say,” he added.

Fennell previously said she wanted to film somewhere that had never been used before, Stopford Sackville adding that the fee offer from the film’s producers had “100 per cent” influenced his decision to allow filming, noting: “These houses don’t run on water.” The owner is also friends with Fennell’s parents.

It was previously reported by Vanity Fair that part of the film’s contract forbade crew members to disclose the filming location, though it has since been identified.

Advertisement

TikTok user Rhian Williams – whose post locating Drayton House went viral in the wake of the film’s success – has since encouraged people to stay on the public footpath.

“When I made my TikToks about the location of Drayton House, which I discovered online, I never dreamt they would get 5.6 million views,” she told the BBC. “It’s such a shame that people are trespassing as there is a public footpath through the estate that everyone should stick to if they want to visit.

“I do think it’s important that younger generations, like so many who have enjoyed the Saltburn movie, are encouraged to walk in the countryside and get fresh air, and it’s brilliant to see such a hidden corner of our beautiful Northamptonshire in such a major film like Saltburn.”

Saltburn, which follows university student Oliver Quick (Keoghan) as he visits friend Felix Catton’s (Jacob Elordi) family estate over the summer, has become a huge success since its release, notably sparking a resurgence in Ellis-Bextor’s hit.

‘Murder On The Dancefloor’ recently entered the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time, with the singer announcing a US tour last week. She also spoke to NME recently about her newfound success.