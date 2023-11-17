‘Saltburn’ soundtrack: here’s every song in the film

Barry Keoghan and Jacob Elordi star in director Emerald Fennell’s follow-up to Promising Young Woman.

Set in England in 2007, Saltburn follows Oxford university student Oliver Quick (Keoghan) who becomes infatuated with his aristocratic schoolmate Felix Catton (Elordi) and his eccentric family.

Along with a standout supporting cast including Rosamund Pike and Richard E. Grant, the film boasts an eclectic soundtrack mixing early noughties bangers with ‘Zadok The Priest’.

Speaking about the film to NME, Fennell said: “I wanted to tell a gothic love story and a gothic horror story, I suppose. And I wanted to make something about the relationship we have with the things that we desire and how that makes us feel.”

Who composed the soundtrack for Saltburn?

The film’s score was composed by Anthony Willis, who soundtracked Fennell’s previous film Promising Young Woman. His other past credits include M3GAN and the How To Train Your Dragon franchise.

What other songs feature on the soundtrack?

Along with a selection of indie bangers from the decade, other artists featured in Saltburn range from The Cheeky Girls to Flo Rida. Check out the full tracklist below.

‘Sound Of The Underground’ – Girls Aloud

‘Time To Pretend’ – MGMT

‘Hang Me Up To Dry’ – Cold War Kids

‘Mr Brightside’ – The Killers

‘Rent’ – Pet Shop Boys

‘No Cars Go’ – Arcade Fire

‘This Modern Love’ – Bloc Party

‘Have A Cheeky Christmas’ – The Cheeky Girls

‘Zadok The Priest’ – George Frideric Handel

‘Low’ – Flo Rida feat. T-Pain

‘Murder On The Dancefloor’ – Sophie Ellis Bextor

Speaking to NME about choosing the soundtrack, Fennell said: “It was such an interesting time for music, because a lot of the huge bands [back] then did not outlive the time. And so it was [a matter of] looking at those bands who are beloved and still make great music, but maybe their big moment was then, so it really fixes you in that time.”