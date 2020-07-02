Sam Neill confirms his role in ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ is bigger than a cameo

Sam Neill has confirmed that his return to the Jurassic Park franchise will be for more than just a cameo.

It was announced last year that Jurassic World: Dominion – the third movie in the current iteration of the dinosaur series – would reunite original Jurassic Park stars Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum.

It wasn’t made clear at the time as to how involved the three actors would be in the follow-up to 2018’s Fallen Kingdom, which will also star Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, however, Neill has now confirmed that they will all feature heavily throughout.

“We’re all the way through the film, Jeff, and me, and Laura,” Neill told Yahoo Movies UK, before then admitting that he “probably won’t be running quite as fast as I was 27 years ago!”

Production on the Colin Trevorrow film was put on hold in March, 10 days prior to the UK’s full lockdown following the coronavirus pandemic, and is set to resume at Pinewood Studios on July 6. Neill added that he’s “raring to go” once production starts back up again.

Also revealing that he can’t wait to work alongside his “dear friends” Goldblum and Dern again, as well as his new co-stars, Neill said that the entire cast will be in quarantine together while the production continues.

“We’re all going to be living in the same joint for three or four months, so that’s going to be fun. And everybody loves Chris and Bryce as well, so I think we’ll be a very happy bunch.”

Earlier this year, Neill shared a ukulele cover of Radiohead’s ‘Creep’ to “ease your mind.”

The star posted a video of him playing a snippet of the song on his Twitter page, captioning it: “DON’T BE FRIGHTENED! Here’s a little light entertainment to ease your mind if you’re in #LockdownForLove #CoronaLockdown #WeWillPrevail.”

In April, he followed it up with a cover of Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars’ ‘Uptown Funk’.