Sam Raimi addresses ‘Spider-Man 4’ rumours: “I’m not actually working on it”

Sam Raimi has opened up about the rumours that he’s working on a fourth Spider-Man film with Tobey Maguire – see what he had to say below.

Raimi – who directed the original Spider-Man trilogy between 2000 and 2007 starring Tobey Maguire as the titular wall-crawling superhero – has been linked to rumours of a fourth film for some time now.

While attending WonderCon recently, Raimi spoke with CBR about the rumours, saying that he’s read about fan speculation online, but that he hasn’t heard anything official from Marvel or Columbia Pictures.

"I haven't heard about that yet": Sam Raimi tells CBR's @djkevlar that fans shouldn't take those Spider-Man 4/Tobey Maguire rumors too seriously. pic.twitter.com/qbvrzKmAt0 — CBR (@CBR) April 1, 2024

“Well, I haven’t heard about that yet,” Raimi said. “I did read that, but I’m not actually working on it yet. I mean, Marvel and Columbia are so successful with the current Spider-Man [movies], and the track there, and I don’t know that they’re going to go back to me, and say, ‘Well, folks, we can also tell that story!’ I’m not sure, but I love all the new Spider-Man movies. I loved Spider-Man: No Way Home. It was really, super powerful seeing Tobey [Maguire] again in it.”

Maguire – along with his successor Andrew Garfield – appeared in Marvel’s 2021 film Spider-Man: No Way Home as alternate universes’ Spider-Men who come to Earth to aid Tom Holland’s Peter Parker against several villains.

When asked if he has spoken to Maguire about a potential fourth film together, Raimi said to CBR: “I haven’t talked to Tobey about it, but maybe Marvel has, or Columbia Pictures. But, I just worked with Marvel on a movie called Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. So, I’m on great terms with them. I’m sure I would hear about it if it was in the works. I think so. I don’t know.”

Most recently, Sony Pictures released Madame Web, a Spider-Man spin-off, starring Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney among others. Besides the film bombing at the box office, both Johnson and Sweeney have shunned away from the project, with Johnson saying the film was very different from what she had signed on for, and Sweeney claiming that she only did the film as a strategic business decision to build a relationship with Sony.