Samuel L. Jackson spotted in Huddersfield restaurant as filming on Marvel series ‘Secret Invasion’ begins

Samuel L. Jackson has reportedly been spotted at a restaurant in Huddersfield, having flown to the UK to film new Marvel series Secret Invasion.

The Independent (via LeedsLive) noted that the veteran American actor dined out at the Da Sandro pizzeria over the weekend (January 22), where he also took a photo with a fan. The pizzeria’s own social media pages shared the photo, which can be seen below:

Advertisement

In Secret Invasion, Jackson will reprise his role of Nick Fury, a character he has portrayed since 2008 in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Jackson was one of the first actors confirmed for the series alongside Australian actor Ben Mendelsohn and Canadian actor Cobie Smulders. Mendelsohn has portrayed the character of Talos in the MCU since 2019, while Smulders joined the MCU as S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Maria Hill in 2012.

Others that have been reported to join the cast of the series include Olivia Coleman, Emilia Clarke, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Killian Scott, Christopher McDonald and Carmen Ejogo.

Filming of the series, which will consist of six hour-long episodes, is believed to be taking place between Halifax and Leeds. It is part of what is described as “phase four” of the MCU, which will also consist of Disney+ series such as She-Hulk, Moon Knight and Ms. Marvel throughout 2022.