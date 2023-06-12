Samuel L. Jackson’s unimpressed reaction to losing Tony award goes viral

The 76th annual Tony Awards were held last night (June 11), and Samuel L. Jackson‘s unimpressed reaction to losing has gone viral.

Jackson was nominated in the Best Performance By An Actor In A Featured Role In A Play category for his role in The Piano Lesson – a Broadway play by his wife LaTanya Richardson.

After Jackson was beaten to the award by Brandon Uranowitz (Leopoldstadt), cameras panned to the distinctly unimpressed look on his face.

Advertisement

Jackson, who also appeared to give an eye-roll at missing out on the award, has now become an immediate meme.

“Samuel L. Jackson does not have a good non-winner face. I’m sure his eye roll will be a meme,” one wrote, with another adding: “Samuel L. Jackson looked like Nick Fury after realising he didn’t win his category.”