Sandra Bullock joins Brad Pitt and Lady Gaga in new film ‘Bullet Train’

Sandra Bullock is the latest actor to join the star-studded cast of David Leitch’s upcoming assassin thriller film, Bullet Train.

As reported by Deadline, the Oscar-winning actor has joined Brad Pitt, Lady Gaga, Zazie Beetz, Brian Tyree Henry, Joey King, Aaron Taylor Johnson, Andrew Koji, Masi Oka and Michael Shannon for the film.

The script, written by Zak Olkewicz, is based on Japanese author Kotaro Isaka’s novel Maria Beetle. The plot follows a group of assassins with conflicting motives aboard a high-speed train in Tokyo.

Advertisement

It has not yet been revealed as to what role Bullock will play in the film, which began production in October last year and continued uninterrupted despite a crew member testing positive for the coronavirus.

Bullock has a few projects in the works at the moment, including a reunion with Netflix for a remake of an ITV series from 2009 that starred Suranne Jones, and she will also join Channing Tatum for a comedy called The Lost City of D.

Elsewhere, a sequel to the hugely popular 2018 film Bird Box starring Bullock is in development, according to the novelist whose work inspired the original movie.

In a new interview, Josh Malerman, the author whose 2014 post-apocalyptic novel was adapted by Netflix for a feature-length film, has revealed that a sequel film is in the works. “I can’t say much, but I can say that it is in development,” he told Inverse. “Sometimes it’s weird, all this secrecy, but I’m game.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Lady Gaga is set to star in Ridley Scott’s upcoming film Gucci, which is due for release in November.

The film is based on Sarah Gay Forden’s book, The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour and Greed.

The true-crime film will follow the true story of Patrizia Reggiani, fashion mogul Maurizio Gucci’s wife, who was convicted of murdering Gucci after she discovered he had been unfaithful. Lady Gaga is set to star as Reggiani in the upcoming film.