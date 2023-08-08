Sandra Bullock’s long-term partner Bryan Randall dies aged 57

Bryan Randall, actor Sandra Bullock’s long-term partner, has died aged 57.

The photographer passed away last Saturday (August 5) after a private three-year battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

His family announced his death on Monday (August 7) in a statement to People. “It is with great sadness that we share that on Aug. 5, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS,” it read.

“Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honour his request.

“We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours.”

Bullock’s sister, Gesine Bullock-Prado, praised her “amazing” sister and the nurses who looked after him in an Instagram post.

“ALS is a cruel disease but there is some comfort in knowing he had the best of caretakers in my amazing sister and the band of nurses she assembled who helped her look after him in their home,” Gesino wrote.

ALS is a progressive neurodegenerative disease which affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, according to the ALS Association. It impacts the ability to control muscles, causing people, in some cases, to lose the ability to speak, eat, move and breathe.

Bullock and Randall reportedly first met in January 2015, when he photographed her adopted son Louis’s birthday. The pair went public in October of the same year, when they were seen together at the premiere of the film Our Brand Is Crisis.

Last year, Bullock said she was taking a break from acting to focus on raising her children.