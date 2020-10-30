Sandra Oh and Awkwafina are set to play sisters in an upcoming new Netflix comedy produced by Will Ferrell.

According to Collider, the untitled film will follow a lonely recluse (Oh) whose life is upended when her live wire sister (Awkwafina) vows to mend their relationship by helping her fulfil her lifelong dream: to be a contestant on her favourite game show.

While there is no director attached at present, the script has been put together by Jen D’Angelo, who has written the upcoming Hocus Pocus sequel for Disney+.

Golden Globe winners Awkwafina and Oh will produce alongside Ferrell and Jessica Elbaum (Booksmart), as well as Itay Reiss and Maggie Haskins from Artists First and D’Angelo.

Awkwafina co-starred in the box office hits Crazy Rich Asians, Ocean’s 8 and Jumanji: The Next Level, and she recently won a Golden Globe for her performance in The Farewell.

Oh is a two-time Golden Globe winner thanks to her starring turns in Killing Eve and Grey’s Anatomy.

Earlier this month it was revealed Oh is set to star in a new supernatural horror movie, produced by Sam Raimi.

Umma, the Korean word for mother, will see Oh play a woman called Amanda who lives on a farm in America.

As Deadline reports, Oh is set to star in the film alongside Lady Bird actor Odeya Rush, Atypical‘s Fivel Stewart, and Insidious: Chapter 3 star Dermot Mulroney.