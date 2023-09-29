‘Saw X’ editor had police called on him by neighbours who heard screaming

An editor on Saw X, the latest instalment in the gory horror franchise, got into hot water with the Los Angeles police recently when he was working with the volume too loud, director Kevin Greutert has revealed to NME.

According to Greutert, First Assistant Editor Steve Forn was finishing the sound design for a particularly horrible scene in the new film at his office in North Hollywood, LA. The scene in question involves an “eye vacuum trap” from which the character must escape or risk losing his sight. There is a lot of screaming alongside some gruesome sound effects in the scene.

“There was a knock at the door,” explained Greutert, “We have the doorbell [camera] video of the police walking up, [Forn answering the door] and the police saying, ‘The neighbours [have been] calling and saying someone’s being tortured to death in here.’

Advertisement

“And he was like, ‘Actually, I’m just working on a movie… You can come in and see it if you want?’ The cops started laughing! They said, ‘We want to but, you know, you’re all right.'” It must have been a pretty realistic performance!”

Greutert, who has directed three Saw films and edited seven including the original, added: “It’s a pretty funny story… Plus Steve is such a mild mannered guy. I can only imagine the look on his face when he realised what was happening!”

Saw X, the 10th film in the series, arrives in cinemas today (September 29) on a wave of good reviews. Set soon after the 2004 original but before the subsequent sequels, it follows classic villain John Kramer aka Jigsaw as he travels to Mexico for a medical procedure he hopes will cure him of cancer. Unfortunately, he discovers that the entire operation is a scam to defraud the most vulnerable – and decides to take his revenge.

Aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes shows the film as having the first overall positive score in the franchise – and NME critic James Mottram said “the 118 minute runtime feels half that, given its absorbing nature.”

He added: “You know what you’re going to get, and Saw X delivers on that squeamish promise: intense, viscous and violent horror by the bucketload.”

Advertisement

‘Saw X’ is in cinemas now