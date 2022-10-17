Scarlett Johansson freaked out Joaquin Phoenix during ‘Her’ phone sex scene

Scarlett Johansson has revealed that she freaked out Joaquin Phoenix while recording a phone sex scene for the film Her.

The actress, who played the voice role of an AI assistant called Samantha in the 2013 film, explained in a new interview that she had to record her scene in a studio with Phoenix after the latter had already filmed his camera scenes.

“You definitely don’t want to hear what you sound like having a fake orgasm,” she recalled on the Armchair Expert podcast with Dax Shepard and Monica Padman.

Advertisement

“I remember we came in that day. I’ve become that actor that’s like ‘let’s get dirty.’ I have to, because otherwise I’ll be petrified. Joaquin comes in, we try to get through one take and he was, like, losing it. He was like ‘I can’t do it,'” she recalled, admitting he became “angry”.

“He had already [filmed the scene], he had done it in person, and now he was with me in this weird theatre and I’m in this box, and he was like staring at me, and the lights are low, and [director] Spike [Jonze] is there… it was so bizarre.”

Johansson continued: “I was fine. Joaquin was not. He was so upset about it. He left the studio, and now I’m in this box by myself and I’m like, ‘I can’t do it alone. I need him to come back.’ He needed a break; he took a break and he came back in.”

Her was released to great acclaim in 2013, and went on to win the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, earlier this year Johansson was found to be the third most-profitable actor in Hollywood, accumulating $5.2billion in revenue from 32 movies, behind Samuel L. Jackson and Robert Downey Jr..