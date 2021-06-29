Scarlett Johansson on playing Black Widow for last time: “It’s bittersweet”

Scarlett Johansson has reflected on her experience playing Black Widow for the final time.

The actor, who has played the role since 2010’s Iron Man 2, spoke about her decade working with Marvel as Cate Shortland’s Black Widow is set to mark her final outing as the character.

“I think it’s bittersweet,” Johansson said of her goodbye to the character, in an interview with Good Morning America. “I’ve had an incredible decade working with my Marvel family.

I’m going to miss not seeing them every 18 months or two years, like those kind of milestones I always really look forward to.”

Johansson continued: “But I feel really proud of this film and I think it’s great to go out on a high note. This movie is so different from any other Marvel film that we’ve done so far, so yeah… like I said, it’s bittersweet.”

We’re chatting with #BlackWidow herself Scarlett Johansson about starring in and executive producing @theblackwidow! pic.twitter.com/wTJJ2sNvve — Good Morning America (@GMA) June 28, 2021

Meanwhile, the actor recently hit out at the “hypersexualised” representation of Black Widow in Iron Man 2.

“While [Iron Man 2] was really fun and had a lot of great moments in it, the character is so sexualised, you know?” she said.

“[She is] really talked about like she’s a piece of something, like a possession or a thing or whatever – like a piece of ass, really. And Tony even refers to her as something like that at one point … ‘I want some.’”

She added: “Maybe at that time that actually felt like a compliment. You know what I mean? Because my thinking was different … My own self-worth was probably measured against that type of comment [but], like a lot of young women, you come into your own and you understand your own self-worth.”

Black Widow is set to be released on July 7 in the UK and follow a hybrid release model, available to watch on Disney+ and in US cinemas from July 9.