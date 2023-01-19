‘Scream 6’ trailer: Jenna Ortega takes on Ghostface in New York

The trailer for Scream VI has officially been released – check it out above.

The new film sees Jenna Ortega and Melissa Barrera reprise their roles as sisters Sam and Tara Carpenter, picking up where the 2022 reboot left off.

Barrera speaks to the “darkness” inside of her in the trailer, which also sees Hayden Panettiere return to the franchise for the first time since 2011’s Scream 4.

Courteney Cox also stars in the new film, and can be seen attempting to shoot the new version of Ghostface in the forthcoming film.

A synopsis for Scream VI reads: “Following the latest Ghostface killings, the four survivors leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter.”

Neve Campbell, who played the franchise’s beloved final girl Sidney Prescott, previously confirmed she wouldn’t return due to a pay dispute. “I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise,” Campbell wrote at the time. “It’s been a very difficult decision to move on.”

Scream VI is directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, who helmed the previous film, from a script written by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick.

The film is set to be released in cinemas on March 10, 2023.

In a five-star review of the last Scream film, NME wrote: “Scream 5 doesn’t just work. Isn’t just brilliant. It’s perhaps the start of the most glorious period of the franchise to date.”