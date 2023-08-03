‘Scream 7’ in the works with ‘Happy Death Day’ director

The seventh instalment in the Scream franchise is currently in the works with Happy Death Day director Christopher Landon at the helm.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Scream 7 will mark Landon’s debut in the franchise, taking over from Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, who directed 2022’s Scream 5 and this year’s Scream VI.

Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett will reportedly still be attached to the Scream 7, though only as executive producers, along with Chad Villella. Bettinelli-Olpion and Gillett reportedly stepped down from Scream 7 in order to work on an original horror film for Universal Pictures before it was halted due to the ongoing writers and actors strike in Hollywood.

Advertisement

Scream 5 and Scream VI saw the franchise receive a soft reboot, while also acting as sequels to the original films. The cast is led by Jenna Ortega, Melissa Barrera and Mason Gooding. According to THR, all three actors have yet to sign on for Scream 7 but are expected to do so once the Hollywood strikes come to an end.

Christopher Landon is best known for writing and directing thriller and comedy-horror films such as Happy Death Day, Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse, Happy Death Day 2U, Freaky, and We Have a Ghost. He also served as a scriptwriter for the Paranormal Activity franchise.

Scream VI scored a four-star review upon its release earlier this year. NME‘s Alex Flood wrote: “Scream VI isn’t perfect: the constant meta references (past killers, the ‘rules’ of the franchise) felt inventive in last year’s reboot, but here grow tiresome. There’s also a confusing subplot around Sam’s suppressed desire to emulate her dad (Billy Loomis, the original Ghostface), who appears in hallucinations telling her to murder people. Throw in the usual exposition sessions, which keep the viewer up to date on the plot but make it feel like a Gen Z Poirot, and it could all start to get on your nerves. Luckily, such is the sheer, bloody joy of the thing that you’ll be too preoccupied to notice. Maybe more horror baddies should move to New York?”