‘Scream’ first reactions: “Wes would be proud”

Early reactions have come in for Scream, the fifth entry in the slasher movie franchise, and have largely hailed the film a success.

The new chapter sees the original films’ core cast reprise their roles, with Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette all returning to face off against the notorious masked serial killer Ghostface.

An official synopsis reads: “Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, a new killer has donned the Ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town’s deadly past.”

Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, who last worked together on horror Ready Or Not, have taken over from iconic director Wes Craven, who died in 2015. According to initial feedback from critics, the pair have honoured the late filmmaker’s groundbreaking work.

“All I can say is WOW and EPIC. Wes would be proud,” tweeted TV journalist Tommy DiDario.

Just screened @ScreamMovies for my next assignment for @extratv and interviewing the cast tomorrow. Such a mega fan of the franchise. All I can say is WOW and EPIC. Wes would be proud. #ScreamMovie pic.twitter.com/QfCuw9ls8m — Tommy DiDario (@tommydidario) January 7, 2022

“Brutal kills, fun mystery & both the legacy cast & newbies were great. Wes would be proud,” wrote another fan.

Meanwhile, horror journalist Meagan Navarro hailed the film “a razor sharp, bloody introspection on the genre and Wes Craven’s legacy. All the feels and one hell of a genre start to 2022. My horror heart is so full.”

What a welcome return to Woodsboro #Scream is! A razor sharp, bloody introspection on the genre and Wes Craven's legacy. All the feels and one hell of a genre start to 2022. My horror heart is so full. — Meagan Navarro (@HauntedMeg) January 7, 2022

Not all reactions were positive. While Fangoria editor Ariel Fisher called the film “fun”, she also felt disappointed. “The stakes and characters feel thin, and some strange decisions are made. Some major missed opportunities here,” she tweeted.

However, journalist and author Joel Meares called the film “scary (and funny) as hell.”

“If this franchise means something to you — and it means so damn much to me — you will leave satisfied, moved, and wanting more,” he wrote.

Scream will be released in cinemas on January 14, 2022.