News Film News

‘Parasite’ and Joaquin Phoenix among big winners at Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020

'Fleabag' and 'Game of Thrones' among big TV winners

Sam Warner
Parasite wins SAG Award. CREDIT: Getty/Gregg DeGuire/Stringer

Parasite and Joaquin Phoenix were among the big winners at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Parasite was the winner of the big prize of the night – Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture – becoming the first foreign language film to take home the award.

Phoenix was named Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for his part in Joker.

Advertisement

‘Parasite’. CREDIT: CJ Entertainment/Neon

Renée Zellweger won the Female Actor in a Leading Role prize for Judy, while the supporting gongs went to Brad Pitt and Laura Dern for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Marriage Story, respectively.

The wins cement the four stars as frontrunners of the Oscars next month, while the ensemble prize is a boost for Parasite‘s Best Picture prospects.

On the TV side of things, Phoebe Waller-Bridge won the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series for Fleabag, while the Drama equivalent went to Jennifer Aniston for The Morning Show.

Fleabag
Phoebe Waller-Bridge in ‘Fleabag’ CREDIT: BBC

It was also a good night for Game of Thrones, which won the Male Actor in a Drama Series for Peter Dinklage and the Stunt Ensemble prize too.

Advertisement

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel also won two gongs – Ensemble in a Comedy Series and Male Actor in a Comedy Series for Tony Shaloub.

Here is the full list of winners:

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture:

  • Bombshell
  • The Irishman
  • Jojo Rabbit
  • Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
  • Parasite – WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role:

  • Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)
  • Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story)
  • Lupita Nyong’o (Us)
  • Charlize Theron (Bombshell)
  • Renée Zellweger (Judy) – WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role:

  • Christian Bale (Ford v Ferrari)
  • Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
  • Adam Driver (Marriage Story)
  • Taron Egerton (Rocketman)
  • Joaquin Phoenix (Joker) – WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries:

  • Mahershala Ali (True Detective)
  • Russell Crowe (The Loudest Voice)
  • Jared Harris (Chernobyl)
  • Jharrel Jerome (When They See Us)
  • Sam Rockwell (Fosse/Verdon) – WINNER

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series:

  • Big Little Lies
  • The Crown – WINNER
  • Game of Thrones
  • The Handmaid’s Tale
  • Stranger Things

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series:

  • Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)
  • Steve Carell (The Morning Show)
  • Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)
  • Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones) – WINNER
  • David Harbour (Stranger Things)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series:

  • Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show) – WINNER
  • Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)
  • Olivia Colman (The Crown)
  • Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)
  • Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries:

  • Patricia Arquette (The Act)
  • Toni Collette (Unbelievable)
  • Joey King (The Act)
  • Emily Watson (Chernobyl)
  • Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon) – WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role:

  • Jamie Foxx (Just Mercy)
  • Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)
  • Al Pacino (The Irishman)
  • Joe Pesci (The Irishman)
  • Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) – WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role:

  • Laura Dern (Marriage Story) – WINNER
  • Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit)
  • Nicole Kidman (Bombshell)
  • Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers)
  • Margot Robbie (Bombshell)

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series:

  • Barry
  • Fleabag
  • The Kominsky Method
  • The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – WINNER
  • Schitt’s Creek

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series:

  • Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)
  • Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
  • Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
  • Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek)
  • Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag) – WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series:

  • Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method)
  • Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)
  • Bill Hader (Barry)
  • Andrew Scott (Fleabag)
  • Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) – WINNER

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture:

  • Avengers: Endgame – WINNER
  • Ford v Ferrari
  • The Irishman
  • Joker
  • Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series:

  • Game of Thrones- WINNER
  • GLOW
  • Stranger Things
  • The Walking Dead
  • Watchmen
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

© 2019 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.