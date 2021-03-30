Screen Australia announces more than $2million in Enterprise grants

Screen Australia has announced more than $2million in Enterprise grants, which will help fund four business initiatives and finance career placements for 11 industry professionals.

The funding program has been developed by Screen Australia’s Enterprise People and Enterprise Business & Ideas arms.

A2K Media, Typecast Entertainment, White Spark Pictures and Doc Society will each receive business grants.

Advertisement

A2K Media will put the funding towards its Disability Justice Lens, a program aimed at educating film professionals about the “marginalisation faced by people with disability in the screen industry”.

Typecast Entertainment, owned by Indigenous creatives Tony Briggs and Damienne Pradier, will use their grant to create opportunities for Indigenous Australians in the sector.

Elsewhere, White Spark Pictures are planning to use their funding to implement a new virtual reality project. Doc Society will use theirs to launch two Global Story and Impact Labs aimed at supporting social impact documentary projects.

“The past year has inspired incredible innovation and adaptability across the screen sector, and this is evident in these bold proposals that are set to improve the industry,” Screen Australia CEO Graeme Mason said in a statement.

The individuals receiving enterprise grants will use them to undertake placements and mentorships with some of Australia’s leading screen organisations and practitioners, including Jungle Entertainment, Southern Pictures and Orange Entertainment Co.

Actor Matt Okine, producer Alice Willison and director Hattie Dalton are among those allocated grants as part of this pool of funding.

Advertisement

“The Enterprise People stream continues to support a wide range of professional development opportunities and we look forward to seeing these creatives utilise these placements to build their skills in the industry and advance their careers,” Mason said.