Sean Connery has died aged 90

Sean Connery has died at the age of 90, his family have confirmed.
No cause of death has yet been given for the star, most famous for his portrayal of James Bond across seven of the classic films.
As the BBC report, Connery died in his sleep overnight last night while in the Bahamas. The report adds that Connery had been unwell for some time prior to his death.
The Scottish actor was the first to bring James Bond to the big screen, first appearing in 1962’s Dr. No, and playing the role until 1982, also appearing in You Only Live Twice, Diamonds Are Forever, Never Say Never Again and more.
He has been voted as the best Bond of all time in a host of polls.
Across his career, Connery picked up an Oscar in 1988 for his role as a cop in The Untouchables, while he also won three Golden Globes and two Baftas.
Connery was knighted in 2000 by the Queen. He celebrated his 90th birthday back in August, and to mark the occasion he was given a special tribute by the team behind the James Bond movies, including producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli.
Tributes have been pouring in from the entertainment world and beyond in the wake of the news of Connery’s death.
Bond producers Wilson and Broccoli shared a joint statement on the franchise’s official Twitter account, writing: “We are devastated by the news of the passing of Sir Sean Connery. He was and shall always be remembered as the original James Bond whose indelible entrance into cinema history began when he announced those unforgettable words…
“The name’s Bond… James Bond” — he revolutionised the world with his gritty and witty portrayal of the sexy and charismatic secret agent. He is undoubtedly largely responsible for the success of the film series and we shall be forever grateful to him.”
“Every day on set with #SeanConnery was an object lesson in how to act on screen,” Sam Neill wrote. “But all that charisma and power- that was utterly unique to Sean . RIP that great man , that great actor.”
Robert Carlyle, meanwhile, called his fellow Scotsman “a trailblazer, a true legend and a gentleman”.
This is a developing story…