Sebastian Stan to play young Donald Trump in upcoming film ‘The Apprentice’

Sebastian Stan has reportedly been tapped to portray a young Donald Trump in an upcoming film titled The Apprentice.

According to a Deadline Hollywood report, Stan will star alongside Succession star Jeremy Strong and Maria Bakalova in the film. Strong will play infamous attorney Roy Cohn while Bakalova plays a young version of Trump’s first wife, Ivana.

The Apprentice – which supposedly began production this week according to Deadline Hollywood – is being led by Cannes prize-winning Iranian filmmaker Ali Abbasi, best known for his film Holy Spider. The Apprentice has yet to receive a release date.

Advertisement

The Apprentice will reportedly be “an exploration of power and ambition set in a world of corruption and deceit. It’s a mentor-protege story that charts the origins of an American dynasty. Filled with larger than life characters, it reveals the moral and human cost of a culture defined by winners and losers.”

Stan is best known for his roles in Pam & Tommy – in which he starred as Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee – and his roles in Captain America, Fresh, I, Tonya and more.

Donald Trump, on the other hand, is currently facing multiple charges for fraud. In August, the former US president surrendered in Georgia on charges of plotting to overturn the state’s 2020 election results. Trump had to pay a bail bond of $200,000 (£160,000) to be released from the Atlanta jail, and now awaits trial. He later described the case as “a travesty of justice”.

Trump has 13 charges against him, which include racketeering, soliciting a public official to violate his oath of office, conspiracy to impersonate a public officer, conspiracy to commit forgery, and making false statements. He denies all of the counts against him.