Selena Gomez will be teaming up with Stranger Things producer Shawn Levy on a new horror film, Dollhouse.

The film has been described as a psychological horror-thriller starring Gomez and set in “the upper echelon of New York City’s fashion scene.” Dollhouse is reportedly set to be made “in the vein of Black Swan.”

Further plot details are being kept under wraps for now, and the project is currently searching for a director as well as other cast members alongside Gomez, who will also be producing.

The film will be produced under Gomez’ July Moon Productions banner, alongside STX and 21 Laps. The script for Dollhouse has been written by Michael Paisley.

Adam Fogelson of STX Films said of the project, per Dread Central: “Selena’s involvement is an exciting direction for this project. She is supremely talented as both a star and a producer.

“Teaming Selena with Shawn and Dan’s expertise in the horror-thriller genre will elevate Dollhouse and we couldn’t be more thrilled by the way this is being developed.”

Gomez most recently starred in Jim Jarmusch’s zom-com The Dead Don’t Die opposite Bill Murray and Adam Driver.

Shawn Levy produced Denis Villeneuve’s 2016 sci-fi film Arrival, for which he was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Picture, and now serves as an executive producer on Stranger Things.

There is no word on a release date or production schedule for Dollhouse yet – stay tuned as more news comes in.