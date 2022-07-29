Watch Netflix’s high-octane teaser for Korean racing action film ‘Seoul Vibe’

Netflix has dropped a brand-new teaser for its forthcoming South Korean original film Seoul Vibe – watch it above.

Starring Yoo Ah-in, Go Kyung-po, Lee Kyu-hung and more, Seoul Vibe is an action blockbuster set against the backdrop of the 1988 Seoul Olympics. It follows a ragtag crew of drivers and mechanics who dub themselves the “Sanggye-dong Supreme Team” who’ve been hired to uncover the truth behind a massive money laundering ring.

The first teaser for the film introduces prodigal driver Dong-wook (played by Hellbound’s Yoo Ah-in) and his motley crew, who accept a high-stakes job that promises a hefty payment of ₩10million (around £6,400) upon completion. The visual also provides a glimpse into the high-octane action of the movie.

Seoul Vibe will begin streaming globally on Netflix from August 26.

Other actors appearing in the movie include Park Ju-hyun (Extracurricular), former Wanna One singer Ong Seong-wu, Kim Sung-kyun (Reply 1988), Moon So-ri, Oh Jung-se (It’s Okay Not To Be Okay), Jung Woong-in (Prison Playbook) and more.

The film will be directed by Moon Hyun-sung, who is known for his work on the K-drama As One and the 2017 movie The King’s Case Note.

In other Netflix K-drama news, the streamer also recently unveiled a new trailer for its upcoming South Korean original series A Model Family, starring Jung Woo, Park Hee-soon and more. Slated for premiere on August 12, Jung Woo stars as Dong-hwa, a once-ordinary family man on the brink of bankruptcy and divorce. Just as he reaches what seems to be the lowest point of his life, Dong-hwa makes a gruesome discovery.

Other stars to appear in A Model Family also include Park Hee-soon (Dr. Brain), Park Ji-yeon (Red Heart), Kim Sung-oh (Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area), and more. The series was helmed by Love Alarm 2 and Healer director Kim Jin-woo.