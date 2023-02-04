Seth Rogan says nobody has made a good high school film since ‘Superbad’

Seth Rogan has said that nobody has made a good high school film since Superbad.

Rogan co-write Superbad with Evan Goldberg; it was directed by Greg Mottola and produced by Judd Apatow. Superbad was released in 2007 and starred Jonah Hill and Michael Cera as teenagers at high school.

Rogan, who can currently be seen in Steven Spielberg’s new film, The Fabelmans, says his co-star in that film, Gabe LaBelle, said his favourite movie was Superbad. This led the actor to reflect on the film’s legacy.

In a new interview with People, Rogan said: “What’s crazy is that Gabe LaBelle is like, 19 years old and his and his friends’ favourite movie is Superbad. So it never changed for some reason.

He added: “No one’s made a good high school movie since then.”

“I don’t think anyone would do it. It’s so rare that you do something in your career that is actually just viewed as good,” Rogen continued. “I know enough now not to fuck with that, to just let it be good and not try to go revisit it. And just let it exist.”

In other news, Rogen also said this week that while he values what Marvel does, he says their films are made predominantly for kids.

Speaking to Total Film, Rogen was careful to praise the work done around the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), insisting that The Boys – a show which his production company helps to make – wouldn’t exist without it. However, he also stated that the hit streaming show, which is based upon comic of the same name by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, owed a lot to Marvel Studios.

“I think that Kevin Feige is a brilliant guy, and I think a lot of the filmmakers he’s hired to make these movies are great filmmakers,” Rogen said. “But as someone who doesn’t have children… It is [all] kind of geared toward kids, you know?”

He added: “There are times where I will forget. I’ll watch one of these things, as an adult with no kids, and be like, ‘Oh, this is just not for me.’”

“Truthfully, without Marvel, The Boys wouldn’t exist or be interesting. I’m aware of that,” Rogen said. “I think if it was only Marvel [in the marketplace], it would be bad.”

He continued: “But I think it isn’t – clearly. An example I’m always quoting is, there’s a point in history where a bunch of filmmakers would have been sitting around, being like, ‘Do you think we’ll ever make a movie that’s not a Western again?’ Everything’s a Western!

“Westerns dominate the fucking movies. If it doesn’t have a hat and a gun and a carriage, people aren’t going to go see it anymore. The situation, sadly, is that we now have two separate fields: there’s worldwide audiovisual entertainment, and there’s cinema.”