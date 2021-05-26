Seth Rogen scorns comedians who complain about “cancel culture”

Seth Rogen has shared his thoughts on comedians who have complained about “cancel culture”.

The actor and comedian was asked by Susanna Reid on Good Morning Britain whether he thought jokes in his movies might leave people “uncomfortable” today.

“I think there are certain jokes that for sure have not aged well,” Rogen began. “But I think that’s the nature of comedy. I think conceptually those movies are sound and I think there’s a reason they’ve lasted. Jokes are not things that necessarily are built to last.”

Advertisement

Rogen explained he does not see his old jokes as examples of “cancel culture” or “a big deal” in terms of the cultural conversation.

“To me, when I see comedians complaining about this kind of thing, I don’t understand what they’re complaining about,” he continued. “If you’ve made a joke that’s aged terribly, accept it. And if you don’t think it’s aged terribly, then say that.”

He added: “Getting criticism is one of the things that goes along with being an artist, and if you don’t like that, then don’t be a comedian anymore. To me, it’s not worth complaining about to the degree I see other comedians complaining about.”

Reid then asked Rogen whether he had been forced to delete jokes from his Twitter account in the past, to which he said he hadn’t.

“I was never a comedian that made jokes that were truly designed to target groups that were subjugated in some way,” he explained.

Advertisement

“Have we done that without realising it? Definitely. And those things are in our movies and they’re out there, and they’re things that I am more than happy to say that they have not aged well.

“But in my career I’ve never made a joke that’s outwardly horrific in some way, and if you have, I would question why you did that. Saying terrible things is bad, so if you’ve said something terrible, then it’s something you should confront in some way, shape or form. I don’t think that’s ‘cancel culture’, that’s you saying something terrible, if that’s what you’ve done.”

Elsewhere, Seth Rogen recently recalled turning down a pitch from Tom Cruise about Scientology.