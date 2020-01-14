Sharon Osbourne has revealed that one of her main goals for 2020 is to produce a biopic about her life in the lead up to and subsequent marriage of her rockstar husband Ozzy Osbourne.

The TV personality, author and manager of the ex-Black Sabbath frontman pointed to a picture of her husband while speaking on her daytime CBS chat show The Talk. “I want to produce a movie on my husband,” she said.

Rumours began circling of a biopic last year. At the time Sharon responded to reports of a script that she nor her husband had been involved with, which was doing the rounds in Hollywood.

“What a load of crap,” Osbourne told Variety of the script. “It didn’t make sense,” she said, “it didn’t have a heart, it just wasn’t me.”

Sharon added that the film would be about her own childhood, career and early days with Ozzy that culminates in their marriage.

“I don’t want to do another rock and roll, sex, drugs and money movie about a musician,” Sharon further told Variety. “That’s not what I’m doing. There hasn’t been a movie about a woman that actually works on the management side — that’s a true story — and somebody that succeeds through the struggle and you come out the other side.”

A few months later in an interview with Celebrity Access Sharon claimed to have found a writer. “We are doing our own movie. We’ve got a deal and we are working with a writer right now, Ozzy and I.”

There are no more details about when we can expect the movie, nor is there any information about who else is involved in its production. Sharon did reportedly reveal, however, that she approached Danny Boyle to direct it.

In other news, last week Ozzy shared his new song with Elton John and announced more details about his forthcoming new album. ‘Ordinary Man’ hears Ozzy sing the first verse backed by John on piano before the Rocketman comes in on vocals during the second verse.