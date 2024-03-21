Sharon Stone criticises Johnny Depp’s lucrative art sales

Sharon Stone has made a critical comment about Johnny Depp’s artwork in a recent interview.

The Basic Instinct star, who switched her focus from acting to art during the COVID lockdown, has just opened her own exhibition in Berlin, and is due to open another in San Francisco in April.

In explaining her road to success to The Guardian, she made comments referring to an art collection created by Depp, which sold for more than $3.6million within hours.

The collection, titled Friends And Heroes, featured portraits of individuals who inspired the actor: Keith Richards, Bob Dylan, Al Pacino and Elizabeth Taylor.

According to Business Insider, Depp sold all 780 pieces within hours of his announcement that the art would be on sale at Castle Fine Art’s 37 gallery in Birmingham, England.

Stone however, didn’t seem to be quite so enamoured with the portraits, saying: “Johnny Depp is printing pictures of people, putting some paint over it and signing it, and making a fortune.”

Depp followed up the original collection with some more prints in 2023, which featured other famous faces including Bob Marley, Heath Ledger and River Phoenix.

Seemingly referring to Depp’s recent sale of his self-portrait, in which he donated $200 from every sale to Mental Health America, Stone shared that she had received similar requests from galleries.

“I had galleries approach me and say, ‘Could you please make prints of your face?’ I think it’s my duty not to do that,” she said. “It’s my job to open a window for other women and hold it open further.”

Elsewhere, Stone recently revealed the producer who reportedly told her to sleep with her co-star.