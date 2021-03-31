Sharon Stone has revealed she paid Leonardo DiCaprio’s salary in 1995 on The Quick and the Dead.

In her new memoir, of which IndieWire shared an extract, Stone recalled working as a producer on the Sam Raimi film and debating with studio TriStar, who refused to cast DiCaprio.

“This kid named Leonardo DiCaprio was the only one who nailed the audition,” Stone wrote, mentioning other teen actors auditioned for the role of The Kid.

“In my opinion he was the only one who came in and cried, begging his father to love him as he died in the scene.”

Stone then remembered a conversation with TriStar in which the studio said: “Why an unknown, Sharon, why are you always shooting yourself in the foot?’”

She added: “The studio said if I wanted him so much, I could pay him out of my own salary. So I did.”

Elsewhere, Sharon Stone said in a recent interview that cancel culture is “the stupidest thing I have ever seen happen”.

“I think when people say things that they feel and mean, and it’s offensive to you, it’s a brilliant opportunity for everyone to learn and grow and understand each other,” she said.

She continued: “We all come from different ages, different cultures, different backgrounds, different things, and have had different experiences, different traumas, different upbringings, different parents, different religious backgrounds, different everything.”