Sharon Stone reveals producer who told her to “sleep with” co-star

The actor revealed the producer's identity in a recent interview

By Alex Berry
Sharon Stone
Sharon Stone at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. CREDIT: Getty/Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Sharon Stone has revealed the identity of a film producer who told her to have sex with her co-star.

The Total Recall actor originally shared the story in her 2021 memoir, The Beauty Of Living Twice, but did not include the names of those involved.

Now, speaking on Louis Therouxpodcast, Stone revealed that Robert Evans, the former head of Paramount Pictures, who produced films including Rosemary’s Baby and The Godfather, suggested she should sleep with her 1992’s Sliver co-star William Baldwin, to better Baldwin’s performance.

Robert Evans
Robert Evans on March 20, 2014 in Hollywood, California. CREDIT: Getty/Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

She explained: “[Evans is] running around his office in sunglasses explaining that he slept with Ava Gardner and I should sleep with Billy Baldwin, because [then] his performance would get better.”

“If I could sleep with Billy,” she explained, “then we’d have chemistry on screen and save the movie. The real problem was me because I was so uptight, and not like a real actress who could just fuck him and get things back on track.”

She added: “The real problem was I was such a tight-ass.”

William Baldwin
William Baldwin on April 26, 1993 in Los Angeles, California, United States. CREDIT: Getty/Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Stone, now 66, criticsed the casting of her Sliver co-star, comparing him to Michael Douglas, with whom she starred in the 1992 movie Basic Instinct. She said: “He [Evans] wouldn’t listen to the list of actors I suggested for the part.”

She continued: “I didn’t have to fuck Michael Douglas. Michael could come to work and know how to hit those marks, and do that line, and rehearse and show up.“Now all of a sudden I’m in the ‘I have to fuck people’ business.”

In other news, last month Stone revealed that she had pitched a Barbie-related movie back in the 1990s, but was “laughed out [of] the studio”.

