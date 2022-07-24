Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu star in new ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ trailer soundtracked by Eminem

A new trailer for DC movie Shazam! Fury of the Gods – starring new cast additions Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu – has been released.

The Eminem song ‘Business’ soundtracks the trailer, which was premiered at San Diego Comic Con on Saturday (July 23) alongside trailers for a slate of other titles – including Marvel’s second Black Panther film, Wakanda Forever.

The trailer opens with Shazam, played by Zachary Levi, venting about imposter syndrome and comparing himself to fellow DC superheroes Flash, Aquaman and Batman. But he has to team up again with the Shazam Family to save the world from a new villain, played by Mirren, who’s a new addition to the cast alongside Lucy Liu and West Side Story actress Rachel Zegler.

Watch the trailer above, which also features returning cast members Asher Angel as Billy Batson, Djimon Honsou as Wizard and many more.

Directed by David F. Sandberg, who helmed first movie Shazam! as well as Annabelle: Creation, Shazam! Fury of the Gods will open in theatres worldwide from December 15 and land in US theatres on December 21. It will open in Australian cinemas January 5.

Levi, Liu and more Shazam! Fury of the Gods cast members made an appearance at Comic Con to premiere the trailer – see photos below.