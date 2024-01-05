Shia LaBeouf could quit acting to become a Catholic priest

Shia LaBeouf could be set to quit acting to become a Catholic priest.

The surprising news comes after the Capuchin Fransiscans – Western America Province announced that the actor had officially joined the Church, having been confirmed at the Old Mission Santa Ines Parish in Solvang, California on December 31.

“We are thrilled to share that our dear friend Shia LaBeouf has fully entered the Church this past weekend through the sacrament of confirmation!” their Facebook post read.

“The Capuchin Franciscan friars are overjoyed to welcome him into the fold and witness his deep commitment to his faith journey.

“Shia LaBeouf, known for his incredible talent and passion in the entertainment industry, has embarked on a profound spiritual journey that has led him to embrace the teachings of the Catholic Church. His decision to fully enter the Church is a testament to his sincere desire to grow in his relationship with God and live out the Gospel values.”

The organisation said that they believe in the “transformative power of faith” and the impact it can have on lives, adding that they are “humbled and grateful to walk alongside Shia as he takes this important step in his spiritual journey.’”

Their post continued: “We invite you to join us in celebrating this momentous occasion and to keep Shia LaBeouf in your prayers as he continues to deepen his faith and seek God’s guidance in his life. May his example inspire others to explore their own spiritual paths and find solace in the loving embrace of the Church.”

The post included images of of LaBeouf’s confirmation, showing the actor smiling while posing with priests and kneeling at the altar.

LaBeouf’s confirmation sponsor, Capuchin friar Brother Alexander Rodriguez, said that the actor started to embrace the faith while working in his 2022 movie Padre Pio — in which he played an Italian priest who receives the stigmata — and now aspires to become a deacon.

Rodriguez told the Catholic News Agency: “He just spontaneously said, “I want to become a deacon”, and he still feels that way.”

LaBeouf made headlines back in 2020 after his ex-girlfriend FKA twigs filed a lawsuit against him, accusing him of sexual battery and physical and verbal abuse. The actor denied the allegations.

The actor has previously starred in a number of major blockbusters, including the Transformers franchise and Indiana Jones And The Kingdom Of The Crystal Skull – although he did not return as the Indiana’s son in The Dial Of Destiny. In more recent years, he has turned his attention to smaller indie projects.