Shia LaBeouf’s next film will be about Kevin Abstract’s life

Shia LaBeouf will dedicate his next film project to Kevin Abstract‘s life with the script now available to read.

A version of Minor Modifications – as the film is currently titled – has been published on screenwriting website The Black List.

LaBeouf has been close with Abstract and other Brockhampton members for some time. Describing the actor’s influence on the band’s latest album ‘Ginger’, Abstract previously said: “Just hanging out with him and having conversations helped us to figure out what we wanted to make.

“One of the first times he came over to hang out with us, after he left, Dom and ‘Bari started like the first three songs that made the album – that same night.”

The official synopsis for Minor Modifications reads: “Based on the life of rapper Kevin Abstract, this biographical fiction follows a Texas teen as he struggles with identity, finding meaningful relationships, sexual fluidity, and his direction in life.”

LaBeouf returned to Hollywood last year with Honey Boy, a loosely autobiographical film about his youth as a child actor and his relationship with his father. LaBeouf penned the script and played his father in the film.

On his admiration for LaBeouf, Abstract said: “He’s such a sweet guy. He’s vulnerable, he’s brave, extremely creative – the best actor we have hands down. He really cares about his craft, cares about music and cares about us as people.

“He lifts me up man, he does. He’s my mentor big time. I talk to the guy almost every day. He’s made me way more confident – way more.”