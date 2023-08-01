Simon Pegg is making a new film with Edgar Wright

Simon Pegg has confirmed that he’s making another film with director Edgar Wright.

The actor, who has co-written films with Wright in the past, said in a new interview that the pair are working on a film that’s unconnected to their Three Flavours Cornetto Trilogy.

Three Flavours Cornetto Trilogy’s name originates from the different flavours of the Cornetto ice cream cones that appear in the trio of Pegg-Wright films: Shaun Of The Dead (2004), Hot Fuzz (2007) and The World’s End (2013).

Now, Pegg has teased in an interview with Discussing Film that the movie will be different from the comedy trilogy – and that the aim is to engage audiences more deeply.

“We’ve always done original ideas, even though we’ve kind of built them around existing genres or whatever,” Pegg said. “Edgar and I are always talking about what we’re going to do next.

“Neither of us can believe it’s been 10 years since The World’s End. But because our careers have obviously changed and we’re not just sitting around writing zombie films like we used to, the real problem now is about syncing our diaries up at a time when we can both sit down and write a film. And then obviously shoot it.

“I’ll say this, it’s not about if but when we will do something, which we will do because we’ve already started talking about it.

Pegg continued: “Edgar came over to my house last year and we started kicking ideas around. It’s not going to be another sort of Cornetto film in that those movies were specifically genre riffs, which addressed the idea of the collective versus the individual.

“There are certain kinds of thematic consistencies between those three movies which make them a trilogy – it’s not just the ice cream, it’s a series of connecting thematic details.

“With what do next, we want to be completely different from that. We don’t want to do a take on action movies or a take on sci-fi or a take on horror. We want to make a movie that is totally its own thing, existing outside of the Cornetto trilogy. My desire, really, is to do something super different.”

He added: “At the risk of disappointing people, we get a lot of requests to ‘sequalise’ all three of those movies. I feel like it’s a lazy impulse for people to embrace familiarity and just accept the same thing again.

“I’m very flattered by it, and it’s never anything but edifying to be to have people say, ‘Oh, we would love to see more.’ I get that! But what we really need is new stuff. We need new ideas. We need to be challenged.

“You know, my favourite of the Cornetto trilogy is The World’s End because it’s the least audience-friendly. It’s the darkest of the three. It’s the most challenging, and I love the idea of actually putting the audience in a position where they have to feel a little bit uncomfortable and not necessarily cozy into the familiar. So whatever we do next, it’ll be difficult that’s for sure.”

Meanwhile, Pegg recently discussed the increasing prevalence of AI in the film industry, suggesting that it could have upsides.