Simon Pegg reveals his favourite film in the Cornetto trilogy

Simon Pegg has revealed his favourite film in the Three Flavours Cornetto trilogy.
The beloved trio of films, directed by Edgar Wright, consists of the zombie comedy Shawn Of The Dead (strawberry), the action comedy Hot Fuzz (classic), and the sci-fi comedy The World’s End (mint).
Now, Pegg has revealed which of the three films is his favourite.
“You know, my favourite of the Cornetto trilogy is The World’s End because it’s the least audience-friendly,” the Mission: Impossible star told Discussing Film.
“It’s the darkest of the three. It’s the most challenging, and I love the idea of actually putting the audience in a position where they have to feel a little bit uncomfortable and not necessarily cozy into the familiar.”
Pegg also revealed during the interview that he and Wright are currently planning their next project together.
“We’ve always done original ideas, even though we’ve kind of built them around existing genres or whatever. Edgar and I are always talking about what we’re going to do next. Neither of us can believe it’s been 10 years since The World’s End,” he said.
“I’ll say this, it’s not about if but when we will do something, which we will do because we’ve already started talking about it.”
Pegg continued: “Edgar came over to my house last year and we started kicking ideas around. It’s not going to be another sort of Cornetto film in that those movies were specifically genre riffs, which addressed the idea of the collective versus the individual.
“With what do next, we want to be completely different from that. We don’t want to do a take on action movies or a take on sci-fi or a take on horror. We want to make a movie that is totally its own thing, existing outside of the Cornetto trilogy. My desire, really, is to do something super different.”
The actor went on to stress that their next project won’t be another Cornetto movie.
He said: “At the risk of disappointing people, we get a lot of requests to ‘sequalise’ all three of those movies. I feel like it’s a lazy impulse for people to embrace familiarity and just accept the same thing again.
“I’m very flattered by it, and it’s never anything but edifying to be to have people say, ‘Oh, we would love to see more.’ I get that! But what we really need is new stuff. We need new ideas. We need to be challenged.”
Elsewhere, Pegg recently discussed the increasing prevalence of AI in the film industry, suggesting that it could push humans to “up our game”.