Simon Pegg reveals what a ‘Hot Fuzz’ sequel might have looked like

Hot Fuzz star Simon Pegg has shared the initial ideas floated for a sequel to the iconic 2007 film.

Pegg, who starred as Nicholas Angel in the second film from the ‘Cornetto Trilogy’ of films, revealed that the idea of a sequel had been put forward following the first film’s success.

“I think it’s the one film out of those three movies that lends itself to a sequel,” Pegg told MovieWeb. “We already joked about having a ‘Crocodile Dundee’ reversal of it being Danny in the city… The hypothetical sequel would be Danny and Angel in the big city together.”

Pegg also spoke of a Hot Fuzz spin-off idea that was floated, based around two of the film’s most iconic characters.

“We had an idea for a spin-off with the Andys, with Paddy [Considine] and Rafe [Spall],” he said, speaking of the two detectives that Angel works with in his new rural home.

Speaking about the possibility of a sequel or spin-off ever happening, Pegg said: “[Hot Fuzz Director] Edgar [Wright] and I, when we’ve done something, we want to move onto the next thing.

“All of those films, they have an arc and then they finish… We made Shaun of the Dead, and the sequel to that film is Hot Fuzz, and the sequel to Hot Fuzz is The World’s End. They’re a thematic trilogy rather than direct sequels.”

Back at the end of 2018, Pegg’s Hot Fuzz co-star Nick Frost put rumours about a potential Hot Fuzz 2 to bed.

Igniting rumours after sharing a photo of himself, Pegg and Wright having lunch together with the lighthearted caption “A trio of fine British Helms… #hotfuzztwogreenlit.”, Frost clarified: “some confusion… the Hashtag should’ve read… #hotfuzztwonotgreenlitwerejusthavinglunchtogether.”