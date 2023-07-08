Simu Liu says ‘Shang-Chi’ sequel keeps getting pushed back

Simu Liu has revealed on social media that the sequel to Marvel‘s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings keeps getting pushed back “beyond his control”.

To launch his account on the Threads social media app, Simu Liu hosted an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session, during which he answered several fan questions. One fan, per a Complex report, asked about the status of Shang-Chi 2.

Liu, who played the titular role in the 2021 Marvel film, said: “Was told it would follow Avengers but that keeps pushing back due to circumstances beyond my control 🙁 Hope to have more concrete news to share soon.”

A Shang-Chi sequel film and additional spin-off series was announced in September 2021 following the release of the film, but have since not moved forward in development.

The uncertainty should come as no surprise, seeing as Marvel has delayed several films due to the ongoing writers’ strike in Hollywood. Six films in the Marvel slate have been pushed back, including Avengers: Kang Dynasty, Avengers: Secret Wars and Blade.

Additionally, Jonathan Majors, who is currently poised as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s big bad Kang the Conqueror, is facing ongoing legal battles over assault charges.

Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings debuted in September 2021 and ushered in phase 5 of the MCU, following the Avengers: Endgame saga. Shang-Chi scored a four-star review from NME‘s Nick Levine, who wrote: “Like so many MCU movies, Shang-Chi slightly overbakes its action-packed climax, but Cretton peppers the overwhelming visual effects with some sneaky sprinkles of levity. It all adds up to a smart and satisfying superhero romp that suggests Marvel is nowhere near ready to relinquish its hold on the genre.”