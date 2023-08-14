Sinéad O’Connor was in talks for a biopic

Sinéad O’Connor was reportedly in talks over a biopic just weeks before her death.

The musician and activist died at the age of 56 last month (July 26), after being found unresponsive in her London home.

But according to The Sun, a film based on her 2021 autobiography Rememberings, was being considered with three actresses including Demi Moore set to play the late artist in different stages of her life.

Advertisement

Little Women actress Saoirse Ronan was also said to have been set to star in the film, along with Malpractice star Niamh Algar.

“Sinead was keen to explore making her memoir into her film and she had a raft of ideas about how it would look on screen,” a source told the tabloid.

“She had a huge amount of respect for Demi and thought Niamh was a real rising star after she saw her in her TV series The Virtues. Sinead, too, thought Saoirse was fierce and loved her from her film Brooklyn in 2015 when she played an Irish migrant.

“It was clear Sinéad had given real thought to the biopic and seemed keen to get involved in the script.”

Meanwhile, Bob Geldof and Bono were among those who recently paid tribute to O’Connor during her funeral while a heartwarming tribute had also been crafted on cliffs overlooking her hometown – designed by Dublin-based creative agency The Tenth Man.

Advertisement

The message showed the words ‘Eire’, the Irish name for Ireland, and ‘Sinéad’ joined by a heart. Discussing the inspiration behind the tribute, the agency’s creative director, Richard Seabrooke told NI’s Good Morning Ulster programme (via BBC) that O’Connor’s death hit him “like a tonne of bricks” and he felt it was important “that Ireland got to say goodbye” to the singer.

The Murder Capital also shared footage of them playing one of her tracks at a live show to mark the funeral of the late singer.

Russell Crowe previously recalled a chance encounter with the late artist following her death.