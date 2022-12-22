South Korea’s ‘Decision To Leave’ makes 2023 Oscars shortlist for International Feature Film

Park Chan-wook’s Decision To Leave has been shortlisted for International Feature Film at the upcoming 95th Academy Awards.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) revealed their 2023 Oscars shortlist on December 21. Shortlisted entries across 10 different awards categories were unveiled, namely for Documentary Feature, International Feature, Documentary Short Subject, Makeup and Hairstyling, Original Score, Original Song, Animated Short, Live-Action Short, Sound, and Visual Effects.

Among the international feature film submissions from 92 countries, the shortlist for this category this year only features 15, one of which is director Park Chan-wook’s Decision To Leave, which was South Korea’s submission for this year. Decision To Leave joins Belgium’s Close, Cambodia’s Return to Seoul, Sweden’s Cairo Conspiracy and more on the Oscars shortlist.

From each shortlist, only five nominees will be selected for the award, which will be announced officially on January 24, 2023. The 95th Academy Awards will then be held at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on March 12, 2023.

The Korea Film Council first announced its selection of Decision To Leave as South Korea’s International Feature Film representative in August. In its announcement, the organisation shared that it took into consideration “workmanship and directing ability, the possibility of box office success in the North American market, and the promotion ability of overseas distributors”.

Starring South Korean actor Park Hae-il (The King’s Letters) and Chinese star Tang Wei (Long Day’s Journey Into Night), Decision To Leave is a slow-burn mystery romance involving a detective who gets dispatched to the scene of a man’s death. When he calls in the man’s wife to have her confirm his identity, he notices something peculiar about her. He begins falling for her as he carries out a separate investigation into who she really is.

Decision To Leave first debuted at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year, where director Park was awarded the festival’s coveted Best Director prize. Park is well known for helming acclaimed Korean films including the bloody Vengeance Trilogy – comprising Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance, Oldboy and Lady Vengeance – and The Handmaiden, as well as the 2013 English psychological thriller film Stoker.

In other Korean film news, Netflix recently dropped a new teaser for a highly anticipated, upcoming movie JUNG_E, written and directed by Train To Busan’s Yeon Sang-ho. The sci-fi film is due for a global premiere on the streaming service next month. Watch the new visual here.