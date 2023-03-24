‘South Park’ co-creator Trey Parker to direct live-action comedy collaboration with Kendrick Lamar

South Park co-creator Trey Parker is set to direct a live-action comedy film produced by Kendrick Lamar, according to reports.

The untitled collaboration between Lamar and South Park creators Parker and Matt Stone was announced last year, who were all producing the project with the rapper’s longtime manager Dave Free.

READ MORE: The 20 best South Park songs

According to Above The Line, Parker will now direct the film himself, from a script written by South Park producer Vernon Chatman.

Production on the project was supposed to begin in spring last year, but it’s claimed Parker’s commitments to South Park pushed the schedule back to an unknown date.

As per the initial announcement, the comedy film “will see the past and present coming to a head when a young Black man who is interning as a slave re-enactor at a living history museum discovers that his white girlfriend’s ancestors once owned his”.

Speaking about the project, Brian Robbins, president and CEO of Paramount Pictures, said: “On behalf of Paramount Pictures and the wider ViacomCBS family, we look forward to ushering in the first theatrical collaboration from these creative visionaries, and galvanizing audiences worldwide around a powerful storytelling experience.”

South Park is currently in its 26th season, which recently attracted attention through an episode that parodied Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Lamar is set to headline festivals Outside Lands, Roskilde and Open’Er later this year, which comes after the release of his fifth studio album ‘Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers’.