A teaser trailer for a new Netflix film, Spaceman, has just been released.

The movie, which will star Adam Sandler and Carey Mulligan is set to premiere on March 1, and is directed by Chernobyl’s Johan Renck.

The sci-fi movie has been adapted from Jaroslav Kalfař’s 2017 novel, Spaceman Of Bohemia, and is being produced by Channing Tatum and Reid Carolin, along with many others.

The story involves an astronaut named Jakub, played by Sandler, who is trying to regain the affection of his wife, Lenka, played by Mulligan, after spending six months on a solitary mission to the edge of the solar system.

When he realises this might be more difficult than planned, he seeks romantic tips from a mysterious alien creature named Hanuš, who is voiced by Paul Dano.

Kunal Nayyar, Lena Olin and Isabella Rossellini also star in the film.

Spaceman will mark the next installment for Sandler on the streaming service, following his hugely successful film, You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah, which received a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes upon its release back in August.

The film will see Sandler playing a weightier role opposite Oscar nominee Mulligan, who recently starred in Maestro, a biopic about composer, Leonard Bernstein (played by Bradley Cooper) which aired on Netflix earlier this month.

Spaceman is set for release on March 1 2024.

Earlier this year, the Netflix animated film Leo, led by Sandler and his longtime collaborator, Robert Smigel, gained more 34.6million views in its first week on the streaming platform.

The movie received praise for its humour, soundtrack and handling of sensitive topics.