The Amazing Spider-Man 2 star Dane DeHaan believes that Disney‘s takeover of the franchise stopped a Sinister Six movie from happening.

The Sinister Six are a group of supervillains that appear in Spider-Man comics dating back half a century, but have yet to appear on the big screen.

Talking to Collider in a new interview, DeHaan states his belief that the Six could’ve been the subject of a future Spider-Man movie, had Disney not taken over Spider-Man and Tom Holland taken on the lead role.

Advertisement

In the interview, DeHaan says it was “obvious” that a Sinister Six movie was on the way “before all the Disney, Marvel stuff”.

“I think it’s pretty obvious they were all setting up for a Sinister Six kind-of situation,” he added. “There was certainly talk of doing all that before all the Disney, Marvel stuff happened. But I can’t tell you I know specifically what it was gonna be.

“I just know that there definitely would have been a Sinister Six element to it. And, you know, at least the Goblin, if not Harry Osborn, would have been involved.”

In other Spider-Man news, Michael Mando, the actor who played Scorpion in Spider-Man: Homecoming, has hinted that the villain could yet return to the franchise.

Advertisement

In spite of a scene teasing Scorpion’s alter-ego Mac Gargan planning to take down Spider-Man at the end of Homecoming, the character did not return for last summer’s record-breaking Spider-Man: Far From Home.